Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Rome’s unemployment rate decreased in May.In Rome, the jobless rate decreased 4.1 percentage points in May, falling to 9.1 percent. A year ago, the rate was 3.5 percent
“The fact that almost every single monthly indicator in May’s job market report was positive shows great promise to Georgia’s economy up ahead,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “Seeing these monthly numbers begin to increase means that we are definitely heading back in the right direction.”
Rome ended May with 41,200 jobs on locally based payrolls.. That number increased by 1,600 from April to May but was down by 600 when compared to this time last year.
Rome finished the month with 40,589 employed residents. That number increased by 2,287 over the month but is still down by 1,455 when compared to the same time a year