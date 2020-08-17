Jeff Wilson has resigned as the Floyd County School superintendent after a closed session during a called meeting with the school board this afternoon.
The Floyd County Board of Education and Wilson affirmed a mutual separation agreement Monday which will allow the school system to seek new leadership in the coming months, a statement read.
The board has approved Floyd County Schools director of student services, Glenn White as the interim superintendent. The school board will now look to fill the superintendent position and a release stated they hope to have a new superintendent in place by January.
“We appreciate the time that Dr. Wilson was here and the progress the school system made. We wish him nothing but the best,” School board chair Tony Daniel said in a statement. “The board asked Dr. White to step in as interim. He has 34 years of administrative experience and we’re confident that he will do a great job to lead the system onward.”
“I have really enjoyed my time working with all of the students and staff in Floyd County Schools,” Wilson said in a statement. “It’s truly been a team effort, and I’m very proud of the academic progress we made and the financial stability we have had. I’m excited to see what God has for me next.”
The Floyd County School Board will have its regular monthly board meeting today at the central office at 600 Riverside Parkway. Caucus will begin at 5 p.m. and the board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the boardroom.