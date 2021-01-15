Jeff Ellis, Rockmart's longtime city manager, died early Friday morning at a Rome-area hospital after a battle with COVID-19.
Ellis had been on a ventilator since Sunday at Redmond Regional Medical Center. He was 67. His wife, Ginger Ellis, also had contracted the coronavirus but was said to be recovering at home, according to Facebook posts.
Jeff Ellis served the citizens of Rockmart for more than four decades, beginning as the city's fire chief in 1980 and then public safety director. He was named city manager in 1995.
Alvis Miller and Son Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements, although none had been announced as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.
The Rockmart City Council named Fire Chief Todd Queen interim city manager at its monthly meeting on Tuesday in Ellis's absence.
Ellis was honored by the city council last July for 40 years of service and many spoke about what he had meant to them and the city of Rockmart.
“When you think of the city of Rockmart, you think of Jeff Ellis,” said Scott Carter, who succeeded Ellis as fire chief and is now over the Cartersville Fire Department.
City Attorney Mike McRae brought up the challenge of renovating the former Rockmart High School campus on Piedmont Avenue and the dedication Ellis showed to make sure they could do it as efficiently as possible.
“It took vision and heart to take on a project like that and turn it into the government campus it is today,” McRae said.
Steve Brumbelow, who worked alongside Ellis in the Rockmart Fire Department, posted his thoughts on Facebook on Friday morning.
"Saddened by the loss of Rockmart’s city manager, Jeff Ellis, this morning. Jeff was the fire chief when I hired on with the city in 1981. I was just a kid then, like most of the others that came to work there. We developed a relationship beyond that of employer and employee or Chief and Captain. I consider him a friend. Rest easy Chief. You will be missed."
The Ellis family moved from Ohio to Rockmart in 1968. His younger brother, Gregg Ellis, died Tuesday at his home in Rome. He was 64.