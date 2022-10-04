Jail report: Floyd County man faces 14 charges alleging sex with children. Staff reports Oct 4, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Floyd County Jail Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Floyd County Police have filed 14 counts against a 59-year-old man, ranging from rape to aggravated child molestation and sexual battery.Russell Todd Turner of Lady Marion Drive in Rome was arrested Tuesday off Old Airport Road, Floyd County Jail reports show.His charges include:Two counts of aggravated child molestation.Two counts of aggravated sexual battery.Five counts of sexual battery of a child under the age of 16.Four counts of child molestation.One count of rape.Turner was being held without bond at the jail as of Tuesday morning. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Rome School Board approves hiring of Parke Wilkinson as Rome High School principal Around Town: Company hits overdrive on I-75, and local politics put phasers on stun Floyd County Jail report for 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 Rome opening two locations for homecoming photos Saturday: Rome Area History Center and Rome City Hall Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Historic house tour will raise funds for statue of heroic Manchester educator 33 min ago Nobel laureates in Physics since 1960 37 min ago Facts about the Nobel Prize in Physics 39 min ago Two New Orleans health care startups bought by Michigan-based HMA 36 min ago 'In the Heights' brings Hispanic Heritage to stage at JPAS; 'Frankenstein' lives at Cutting Edge 37 min ago Symphony Chorus starts season with 'Requiem for the Living' concert 37 min ago Ian McNulty: With neon and nostalgia, a giant root beer mug returns to its perch in LaPlace 39 min ago Who's No. 1? Check out the area prep football rankings for large, small schools 40 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's husband files for divorce Partridge building on Broad Street sells again, work continues on Shannon-area building projects Renee Lanham sentenced to 10 years following her conviction on two counts of giving false statements. Selman strong: Armuchee farming community readies to aid one of its own Rome School Board approves hiring of Parke Wilkinson as Rome High School principal Latest Region Stories Historic house tour will raise funds for statue of heroic Manchester educator 33 min ago Nobel laureates in Physics since 1960 37 min ago Facts about the Nobel Prize in Physics 39 min ago Two New Orleans health care startups bought by Michigan-based HMA 36 min ago 'In the Heights' brings Hispanic Heritage to stage at JPAS; 'Frankenstein' lives at Cutting Edge 37 min ago Symphony Chorus starts season with 'Requiem for the Living' concert 37 min ago Ian McNulty: With neon and nostalgia, a giant root beer mug returns to its perch in LaPlace 39 min ago Who's No. 1? Check out the area prep football rankings for large, small schools 40 min ago