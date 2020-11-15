Floyd County Sheriff’s Office

The Floyd County Jail administrative lobby and visitation lobby will be closed Monday.

Fingerprint services and background checks will not be available on this day.

If you are a registered sex offender and you need to register a new address or complete your annual registration please come later in the week. If you are changing your address please contact Sgt. Anthony Cromer at 706-314-6212 or cromerj@floydcountyga.org to verify that the address complies with Georgia Sex Offender Registration Laws.

Applications for the Sheriff Santa/Rome Fire First Responder Christmas Program can still be made online at www.floydsheriff.com. The application period will close at 4:30 pm Friday.

