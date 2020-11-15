The Floyd County Jail administrative lobby and visitation lobby will be closed Monday.
Fingerprint services and background checks will not be available on this day.
If you are a registered sex offender and you need to register a new address or complete your annual registration please come later in the week. If you are changing your address please contact Sgt. Anthony Cromer at 706-314-6212 or cromerj@floydcountyga.org to verify that the address complies with Georgia Sex Offender Registration Laws.
Applications for the Sheriff Santa/Rome Fire First Responder Christmas Program can still be made online at www.floydsheriff.com. The application period will close at 4:30 pm Friday.