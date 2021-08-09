In response to an increased number of COVID-19 cases locally, the Floyd County Jail is now restricting in-person visitation as well as walk in traffic for the portions of the building open to the public.
"These measures are being put in place in an effort to get ahead of the recent surge in COVID cases in our region," Lt. Anthony Cromer said in a release. "In addition to the new procedures previously mentioned we would like to remind anyone who does come in for fingerprints to wear a mask while inside of the visitation lobby."
Video visitation will still be active through the jail's website www.floydsheriff.com. Attorneys can contact the visitation lobby at 706-291-4111 ext. 8831 or 8819.
The jail has also closed the administration or records lobby to walk in traffic. All persons needing to be fingerprinted for work or school will have to make an appointment with our records division.
To schedule an appointment for a fingerprint please contact our Records Division at jailrecords@floydcountyga.org or by calling 706-291-4111 ext. 8819 or 8815.
For those on the sex offender registry who need to register for their annual registration, or fill out a change of address form, will need to make an appointment.
"If you cannot get an appointment within the time frame, please contact Deputy Jeremy Clay at 706-252-4487 for further instruction," Cromer said.
While the public may see these changes, Sheriff Dave Roberson said they've kept COVID-19 protocols concerning those housed in the jail.
"Inside the jail we've followed COVID-19 guidelines," Roberson said. They've required jail inmates to wear a mask when leaving their cellblock and attempted to limit movement or mixing between groups.
When a person is arrested, Roberson said, if it appears they're going to stay in the jail for a time they're moved into a cell block for new admissions for at least 10 days.
"We have so many inmates at the jail," Roberson said. "We're playing it by year."