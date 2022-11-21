It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com dcrowder Author email Nov 21, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email David Crowder DCrowder@RN-T.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Rome Christmas Tree outside of city hall began going up Monday morning. The tree will be lit at the conclusion of the Rome Christmas Parade on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dcrowder Author email Follow dcrowder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Deceased man found at residence on Burnett Ferry Road Police: Rome man stabbed 21-year-old BYU student multiple times, charged with murder SUV driver identified in fatal wreck involving tanker truck on Turner McCall Another film production coming to Rome, junior wheelchair tennis tournament set to debut Synthica Energy announces move to Rome's Northwest Regional Industrial Park Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Region Stories Parade of storms in Pacific, why this could mean active weather for Michigan, Great Lakes 32 min ago SIU Basketball | SIU aims to regain offensive edge 30 min ago PREP REPORT: Morrison and Garcia-Vasquez star on mat for Comets 30 min ago SIU volleyball walks on unfamiliar ground 30 min ago GIRLS BASKETBALL: McAlester releases Thanksgiving break scrimmage schedule 31 min ago Elizabeth Clement, a former aide to Rick Snyder, is now chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court 35 min ago How to Watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals - NFL Week 11 | Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction 33 min ago Thanksgiving is the #1 day for home fires in Mass.; here’s how to prevent them 33 min ago View the e-Edition Trending Now UPDATE: Woman dead after shooting in Rockmart neighborhood Deceased man found at residence on Burnett Ferry Road Police: Rome man stabbed 21-year-old BYU student multiple times, charged with murder Around Town: 'Help wanted' at Jim 'N Nicks -- before building begins? Scooter's opens later this week. Ballot box bypass in Warnock/Walker race. SUV driver identified in fatal wreck involving tanker truck on Turner McCall Latest Region Stories Parade of storms in Pacific, why this could mean active weather for Michigan, Great Lakes 32 min ago SIU Basketball | SIU aims to regain offensive edge 30 min ago PREP REPORT: Morrison and Garcia-Vasquez star on mat for Comets 30 min ago SIU volleyball walks on unfamiliar ground 30 min ago GIRLS BASKETBALL: McAlester releases Thanksgiving break scrimmage schedule 31 min ago Elizabeth Clement, a former aide to Rick Snyder, is now chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court 35 min ago How to Watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals - NFL Week 11 | Channel, Stream, Preview, Prediction 33 min ago Thanksgiving is the #1 day for home fires in Mass.; here’s how to prevent them 33 min ago