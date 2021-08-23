Planapalooza focus meetings are continuing Tuesday. The Monday meetings saw an especially large turnout for the land use and development session.
Consultant Brian Wright of Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative talked about a new trend in zoning that labels parcels by land character instead of land use.
“Whereas most zoning ordinances, including your current ordinance, focus on use as the primary way of separating things, that isn’t the direction of the future,” Wright said. “Now it’s about character. ... It’s about the look, the feel, the vibe of the place.”
An example he gave is a small neighborhood that could have a coffee shop or convenience store just around the corner from the homes.
Fifth Avenue in the Between the Rivers Historic District is another example, Rome City Commissioner Mark Cochran pointed out. There’s a mix of uses that fit the character of the area, he said, including residences, law offices, the Clock Tower with a parking deck and the Rome City Schools Board of Education.
Wright told participants to look at the historic districts of Rome and the buildings that have served different purposes throughout the city’s history.
He said that in a post-pandemic world, you have more people operating businesses from their homes — although not all businesses are conducive to that, such as auto shops.
However, Cochran and County Manager Jamie McCord also pointed out that the farther you get away from the city and into unincorporated county territory, the more pushback on development regulations you run into.
And Rome-Floyd Development Authority Director Missy Kendrick spoke up about the subjectivity of determining zoning through character. She said restrictions like that would make it difficult to bring in more industrial projects.
Consultants with Town Planning and Urban Design Collaborative have set up shop in the Coosa Room of the Courtyard Rome Riverwalk. They’ll be available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until noon Wednesday to take public comment.
The consultant team will make a progress report, open to the public, on Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the City Auditorium, 601 Broad St.
Planapalooza is laying the foundation for an overhaul of the city-county Unified Land Development Code.
Consultants expect to have a preliminary draft ready late this fall. A public comment period would follow into the winter, with a final document ready for adoption sometime in the spring of 2022.