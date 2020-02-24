Before Sen. Chuck Hufstetler passed legislation protecting patients from surprise medical bills through his chamber Monday, the Rome Republican told a story.
An anesthetist at a local hospital, Hufstetler spoke of an elderly African American man brought in with brain swelling following a fall.
"He probably had 60 family members there -- his pastor, friends, children, grandchildren, all praying over him," Hufstetler said from the well of the Senate.
The operation was a success and Hufstetler brought the man's wife back to see him in the recovery ward.
"Watching the two of them there, cheek to cheek, hug each other and smile; knowing there will come a day when they would be separated ... but it wasn't going to be today. It was a great moment," he said.
"What we don't need from those moments is for them to come up months later with bills that devastate them," he added.
In presenting his Senate Bill 359, Hufstetler said it would take emergency patients out of the middle of payment disputes between an insurer and an out-of network provider.
If the provider charges more than an insurer will pay, the case would go to arbitration, instead of a balance-due bill going to the patient. The measure also includes a requirement that patients having elective surgery be told in advance if anyone who will be working on them is not in their network.
"Almost half of Americans have experience with surprise bills ... Medical bills are the No. 1 reason for bankruptcy in Georgia and one in six (emergency room) inpatient stays result in a surprise bill," he told the assembled lawmakers.
The measure passed with no debate, 54 to 0, and now moves to the House for action.
Hufstetler said there had been talk of amending the bill on the floor but his colleagues honored his request to leave it unchanged.
Senate Minority Leader Steve Henson, D-Stone Mountain, thanked Hufstetler for working with him and his caucus to ensure the bill covers their concerns as well.
"It's an excellent piece of legislation and I urge adoption," said Henson, the only other senator to speak before the vote.
The Senate bill exactly tracks language in House Bill 888, which is under consideration by that chamber's Special Committee on Access to Quality Health Care.
HB 888 is sponsored by Rep. Lee Hawkins, R-Gainesville. Among its bipartisan list of cosponsors is another Floyd County delegate -- Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee.
Hufstetler said he and Hawkins are working in concert on the measure and "whichever bill makes it through first is the one we'll go with."