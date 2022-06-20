Investigators are seeking to determine what caused a fire on Cave Spring Road that killed a 90-year-old woman and left a 12-year-old in critical condition early Monday with second and third degree burns.
John Druckenmiller
The home at 2270 Cave Spring Road partially collapsed as a result of the fire, making determining the cause difficult, Rome-Floyd Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning said.
Rome-Floyd Fire Department Fire Marshal Mary Catherine Chewning said family has been notified that 90-year-old Louise Hartley was killed in the fire and a 12-year-old at the residence has been taken to the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta for treatment.
Chewning said the child was still breathing on his own when transported but suffered extensive burns.
Police and firefighters responded to 2270 Cave Spring Road at 2:04 a.m. and found Hartley and began giving medical care to the child. The fire was extinguished but the blue cinderblock home was extensively damaged and partially collapsed.
The state of the home is making it difficult for investigators to determine the cause of the fire, Chewning said.
Floyd County police, the GBI and a K-9 unit are also assisting with the investigation. The state fire marshal's office employs specially trained dogs that can detect the presence of accelerant used in a fire.
"Due to statements that have been made, police are assisting with the investigation," Chewning said. "We're trying to rule out possible causes for the fire."