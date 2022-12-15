coal plant.jpeg

On Dec. 20, the Georgia Public Service Commission is set to vote on the monthslong $2.9 billion Georgia Power rate case that will determine whether state regulators sign off on plans for customers to pay hundreds of dollars more per year to keep the lights on.

 Georgia Recorder

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In