Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee, stops for a word with Rep. Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, in the Georgia House on Thursday before submitting resolutions to name local intersections for the late Judge Larry Salmon and attorney Bobby Lee Cook.
The late Judge Larry Salmon and attorney Bobby Lee Cook would be memorialized at local intersections under legislation filed by state Rep. Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee.
Salmon, who died Nov. 6, 2021, served the Floyd County legal system for over 50 years in roles as district attorney and then a longtime Superior Court judge.
"(D)uring his career on the bench, Judge Salmon earned a reputation as a clear thinker and hard worker, as a man whose strong convictions were supported by meticulous research and careful consideration, and as an equitable, impartial leader whose decisions were governed by the rules of honesty and fair play," Lumsden's House Resolution 649 reads in part.
The measure calls for the intersection of U.S. 27 and Texas Valley Road to bear Salmon's name. It's cosponsored by state Reps. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome, and Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville.
Cook, a nationally-known Summerville attorney often called the inspiration for Andy Griffith's "Matlock," dies Feb. 19, 2021.
"(F)or decades, Mr. Cook was hired for, or consulted on, nearly every high profile 22 case in Georgia and his practice went on to transcend Georgia, with victories in murder trials 23 in Germany and Vietnam," HR 648 reads in part.
The Bobby Lee Cook Memorial Intersection would be in Chattooga County, at Ga. 48 and 157. The resolution is cosponsored by Dempsey, Scoggins and Reps. Steve Tarvin, R-Chickamauga, and Mike Cameron, R-Rossville.
Local legislation like this is typically gathered in an omnibus bill near the end of the session and passed without challenge. Lumsden submitted the resolutions Thursday, before the House broke for the week.