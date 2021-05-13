The intersection of Preacher Smith Road and Rockmart Highway is now officially known as the Carl Evans Memorial Intersection.
Members of the local legislative delegation met with Floyd County leaders and the Evans family Thursday morning for a brief dedication ceremony at Midway Elementary School.
Carl Evans served largely in France during World War I and came home to Floyd County in October 1918. He bought 18 acres in the area of what is now the Midway school for $1,100 an acre.
He later sold the right of way for Rockmart Highway to the Georgia Department of Transportation for $40.
"They tore up his peach orchard," said Donald Evans, his son.
The honoree's grandson, Kevin Evans, said when he realized the intersection was going to become a part of Veterans Memorial Highway he thought it would be perfect to have the intersection named for the World War I veteran.
He said his father, Donald Evans, is 80 years old and was extremely happy to be able to see his father honored in such a way.
Carl Evans served as an infantryman in the U.S. Army. He worked at the Pepperell Mill for 17 years after returning from the war, making $1 a day. He ultimately retired from the old Floyd County Prison, where he made $55 a week just before his retirement.
State Reps. Katie Dempsey, R-Rome; Eddie Lumsden, R-Armuchee; and Mitchell Scoggins, R-Cartersville, were all on hand for the ceremony.
Dempsey said the Georgia General Assembly passed the naming resolution last year, but an error in the language resulted in GDOT identifying the wrong intersection for the signage. The legislature passed a corrected resolution this year.