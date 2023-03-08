Guatemala soccer game at Barron

Fans react during the Guatemala under-20 national soccer team’s exhibition match in 2022 at Barron Stadium.

 Steven Eckhoff, file

This story is available through a news partnership with WRGA Radio, more coverage can be found on WRGAnews.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In