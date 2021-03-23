International Paper is planning to plant 15 trees a year in parks around the county as part of their Arbor Day Tree Recovery Program.
The company’s new gas line construction has taken a slight toll on some of the public parks, particularly in Ridge Ferry Park, where about 17 trees were taken down to make way for the construction.
According to City Engineer Aaron Carroll, many of the trees were in poor condition, but the parks and recreation department still plans to replace all of them.
Floyd County commissioners approved an agreement Tuesday between the county government, International Paper and Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation to plant 15 trees annually for the next four years.
The work will begin next month, with 15 trees at Etowah Park on Kingston Road.
“The 2021 Arbor Day tree planting event is an opportunity for International Paper to support the local parks affected by any pipeline disturbance by planting native, substantial trees,” said the company’s spokesperson Jenna Guzman.
She went on to say that they will be working closely with parks and rec over the next few years to determine the needs of the parks and provide appropriate tree species and maturity levels for each location.
For this year’s tree planting, International Paper worked with Riverbend Tree Farms’ nursery to provide an assortment of crepe myrtle, maple, elm and oak trees.
The company will also be hosting a tree distribution event this fall to promote tree planting in the community.
“The program helps support our communities and our Vision 2030 goals: Healthy & Abundant Forests and Thriving People & Communities,” Guzman said.
The pipeline construction at Ridge Ferry Park should finish up in the next month, but due to some geological abnormalities found around Burwell Creek, it could go on longer than expected.