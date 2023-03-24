This Sunday Rome is hosting a pro-level international soccer tournament between the sub-20 Guatemala National and Chivas de Guadalajara teams.
Tickets are available at the Barron Stadium gate on Sunday at 4 p.m. and it's expected to be a sold out crowd. Last year's event with the Guatemala team brought in over 5,000 people.
"It was a beautiful match," Rome Middle School Soccer Coach Luis Goya, who is helping promote the event, said. "Given the fact that Rome has a large Hispanic population, we're expecting more this year."
The Rome visit will be the last stop in a four-game tour for the Chivas team, which also played in Jonesboro, Dalton and Chattanooga.
Promoting and growing the sport in Rome is a project that's near and dear to Goya's heart who says Rome as well as the RMS soccer program will benefit from the match.
"Rome is growing and soccer is getting big," Goya said, looking toward the future. "Take a look at (the success of) Atlanta United. In a few years we're going to host the World Cup."
Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be host to games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
For the first time in World Cup history, three countries will host the event together -- Canada, the United States, and Mexico -- and Atlanta will be one of several venues to host matches for the biggest sporting event in the world.
Police will be closing the top of the levee as a precautionary measure during the game. Runners and walkers will still be allowed to traverse the footpath, Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett said, but people will not be allowed to tailgate at that location.
The measure was approved by the Rome public works, transit, and traffic committee recently. Goya said that during the last game, around 300 people gathered on the levee to watch the game, which caused him concern about safety.