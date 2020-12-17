Early voting in the U.S. Senate runoffs has been going smoothly in Floyd County so far, with the two precincts each seeing 500 to 600 voters a day.
As of Thursday evening, around 2,000 voters had cast their ballots at the Floyd County Administration Building and around 2,300 people had voted at Garden Lakes Baptist Church.
The runoffs between Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock and between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Sen. David Perdue have been at the center of the nation's attention since early November.
The election results will determine who will control the Senate, with Republicans only needing one victory to maintain their majority. Democrats need to win both seats to make Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote.
Voting will continue through Wednesday at both locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekend. At Garden Lakes Baptist Church, Sunday voting will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Rome's NAACP chapter will be offering free rides to the polls this weekend and Monday. If you or someone you know needs a ride to the polls, call Sara Malone at 706-346-0595 or Jackie Jenkins at 705-204-6112.
If you schedule a ride, face masks are mandatory.
Interim Chief Elections Clerk Vanessa Waddell said they are working on mailing out absentee ballots at this time. She recommends local voters request their ballots no later than Dec. 28 to make sure they get them in enough time to mark and return them by Election Day on Jan. 5.
Those voting by mail can send their ballots to the elections office at 12 E. Fourth Ave. or drop them off at one of the five ballot drop boxes:
♦ Floyd County Elections Office, 12 E. Fourth Ave.
♦ Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway
♦ Anthony Recreation Center, 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd.
♦ Gilbreath Recreation Center, 110 Garden Ave. in Lindale
♦ Thornton Recreation Center, 105 North Floyd Park Road