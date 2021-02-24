Five members of the Ghostface Gangsters, including a man accused in a white supremacist murder plot, are accused of stabbing and burning an inmate at the Floyd County Jail on Dec. 18.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael John Helterbrand, 26, of Dalton, was arrested in January 2020 on charges involving conspiracy to commit murder and participation in a criminal gang.
The new accusation states he and other members of the Ghostface Gangsters assaulted the inmate in the P-block of the jail. The inmate was "severely beaten, stabbed...and burned."
Toby Keith Johnson, 25, faces an additional charge of aggravated sexual battery regarding the incident.
Steven Maxwell Gilbert, 38, and Joshua Michael Pointer, 25, face an additional charge of party to a crime of aggravated sexual battery regarding the incident.
Griffin Thomas Henson, 21, who is accused of acting as a lookout during the incident, acted as a lookout during the incident.
Helterbrand, who the warrant states is a member of the gang, hid the weapons used in the assault in his cell. He is charged with participation in criminal street gang activity and party to a crime of aggravated sexual battery.
An FBI affidavit filed in the case stated that Helterbrand, along with two other men were involved in a white supremacist group known as The Base.
FBI and Floyd County Police Department investigators stated in an affidavit the men plotted to kill a Bartow County couple who had taken part in antifascist protests, in order to send a message to enemies of their group.
An FBI affidavit described the group as a collective of hardcore neo-Nazis, operating as a paramilitary organization that is hostile to minority communities.
The other men were primarily incarcerated on a variety of drug charges or violent crimes.
This isn’t the first additional criminal charge Helterbrand has racked up while at the jail. In April, jail officers found a homemade knife during a random cell search. The shank was about 7 inches long and made of thin metal, about a quarter inch thick. The end of the weapon had scraps of torn sheets wrapped around it to form a makeshift handle.
In January, he along with Johnson and Pointer as well as two others were charged with damaging sprinklers at the jail.