Seven members of the Ghostface Gangsters, including a man accused in a white supremacist murder plot, are accused of stabbing, sexually assaulting and burning an inmate at the Floyd County Jail on Dec. 18.
According to Floyd County Jail, Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports:
Michael John Helterbrand, 26, of Dalton, was arrested in January 2020 on charges involving conspiracy to commit murder and participation in a criminal gang.
The new accusation states he and other members of the Ghostface Gangsters attacked and sexually assaulted a man with an object in the P-block of the jail. The report stated the man was "severely beaten, stabbed...and burned."
Scotty Joel Venable, 38, who warrants describe as a leader in the gang, instructed another man to locate the victim and send a "paleface," or enforcer in the gang, to deal with him.
"Palefaces are members of the Ghostface Gangsters criminal street gang who are known to be particularly violent," a Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrest warrant stated. Helterbrand has "paleface" prominently tattooed on his forehead.
Venable and Toby Keith Johnson, 25, face an additional charge of aggravated sexual battery and participation in criminal street gang activity regarding the incident.
Steven Maxwell Gilbert, 38; Joshua Michael Pointer, 25; Adam Corey Master, 34; and Griffin Thomas Henson, 21; face an additional charge of party to a crime of aggravated sexual battery regarding the incident. Henson is accused of acting as a lookout during the incident.
Helterbrand, who the warrant states is a member of the gang, hid the weapons used in the assault in his cell. He is charged with participation in criminal street gang activity and party to a crime of aggravated sexual battery.
An FBI affidavit filed in the case stated that Helterbrand, along with two other men were involved in a white supremacist group known as The Base.
FBI and Floyd County Police Department investigators stated in an affidavit the men plotted to kill a Bartow County couple who had taken part in antifascist protests, in order to send a message to enemies of their group.
An FBI affidavit described the group as a collective of hardcore neo-Nazis, operating as a paramilitary organization that is hostile to minority communities.
The other men were incarcerated primarily on a variety of drug charges or violent crimes.
This isn’t the first additional criminal charge Helterbrand or many of the others have racked up while at the jail.
In April, jail officers found a homemade knife during a random cell search. The shank was about 7 inches long and made of thin metal, about a quarter inch thick. The end of the weapon had scraps of torn sheets wrapped around it to form a makeshift handle.
In January, he along with Venable, Master, Johnson and Pointer are charged with damaging sprinklers at the jail.