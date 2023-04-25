The three-person investigative panel looking into allegations of ethics violations against Rome City Commissioner Mark Cochran will hold its first hearing in a primarily closed session Wednesday at 10 a.m. via Zoom.
"This initial hearing is to get directions and explain the process and how the code works to the committee members," Chris Balch, the appointed special ethics prosecutor representing the city for this case, said Tuesday. "Tomorrow has a very limited scope."
The committee will meet and appoint a chair, after which, the rest of Wednesday's meeting will be closed to the public.
"My judgment (is) that this initial meeting is to discuss solely whether and how to proceed with the investigation into the assertions made by Commissioner Cochran and that, therefore, this initial meeting will not be open to the public," Balch said.
While the primary component of the meeting will take place virtually, City Clerk Joe Smith said the physical portion will take place in the Sam King Room at City Hall.
At some point, the committee will hold another hearing to determine whether the process will continue forward. In that hearing, the committee will take a role similar to the grand jury and determine whether or not the evidence merits a full evidentiary hearing. If the committee decides the merits of the complaint warrant such a hearing, a date will be scheduled. If the committee decides the complaint is meritless, then the complaint is dismissed.
The gist of the complaint centers around allegations of abrasiveness toward staff members and questions about whether Cochran faced a conflict of interest or had a financial interest in projects that came before the commission.
While Rome is a Georgia Municipal Association certified city of ethics and has been for some time, the quasi-judicial process to determine fault has not yet been used, City Clerk Joe Smith said.
The three members of the Ethics Investigating Committee were chosen at random from a list of other GMA cities of ethics in District One. They include: Bremen Mayor Sharon Sewell, Adairsville Mayor Kenneth Carson and Summerville Mayor Harry Harvey.
Speaking out against the complaint
On Monday, two speakers addressed the City Commission during its meeting concerning the complaint against Cochran, stating it was an attempt to stop commissioners from speaking out.
During the meeting, local businessman Lee Bagley said he's felt Cochran was under fire for giving his opinion and added that comments from the commissioner stemmed from frustration about project delays that had come before the commission.
Bagley also said he disagreed with taxpayer dollars being spent to investigate an earlier complaint regarding Cochran's comments during the Jan. 23 commission meeting. The city enlisted attorney David Archer of Archer and Lovell P.C. to begin an independent investigation into the matter, which cost the city $17,577.37 -- a point with which Bagley took issue.
"I also had a hard time understanding how we can use taxpayer money on a witch hunt," Bagley said. "We want you be able to speak your mind. Period. But spend my tax dollars to go after someone... If you can't pull the money out of your pockets, you should not spend my money that way."
Also speaking was Realtor Tom Sipp, likewise in Cochran's defense as well as supporting the rights of city commissioners to give their opinions.
"Commissioner Cochran is somebody I know and is committed and dedicated, as all of you are," said Sipp, who works with Cochran at Hardy Realty. "I would like to know that all of you can voice your opinions and ask your questions."
"We're depending on you, as our commissioners, to work through it," Sipp said.