A local family thanked those who stepped up to help them over the past year while their infant son battled unsurmountable odds after being diagnosed with end stage renal disease at birth.
Masen Kobe Mayes' fight came to an end when he passed away this past Saturday.
"He fought the good fight but his little body couldn't take it anymore," Owens said. "The family wanted to thank everybody for the love and support from this community."
When Masen was born on Aug. 10, 2020, doctors realized his kidney functions were slowed and that his little body could not clear itself of excess wastes and fluids.
Masen’s parents, Maresha Harris and Spencer Mayes, stayed with Masen during his regular dialysis treatments, family friend Elaine Owens said. The past year has been a trial for his family, but an outpouring of support buoyed their spirits through the ordeal.