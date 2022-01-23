Floyd County Commissioners will hold a public hearing and vote Tuesday on the rezoning of a two-acre residential lot at 87 Shannon Road for heavy industrial use.
The application was submitted by the county and the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval.
Special Projects Manager Bruce Ivey said they plan to combine the property with surrounding parcels already owned by the Rome-Floyd Development Authority to be used for future industrial development.
Also among the scheduled hearings is a rezoning request that would allow McHenry Ventures LLC to turn the old primary school property at 100 McHenry Drive into climate-controlled mini-warehouses. The planning commission recommended denial in a 6-2 vote.
County commissioners also will be voting on allocating over $150,000 from the 2017 special purpose local option sales tax for the Etowah Skate Park renovations.
American Ramp Co. was selected by commissioners at a November meeting to oversee the redesign and installation.
At the Tuesday meeting, commissioners will also be adding $6,500 to the $150,000 already earmarked in the 2017 SPLOST package, to cover the cost of the contract. The project includes a key partnership with the Georgia Ready Mixed Concrete Association trade group, which is donating more than $18,000 in concrete.
Etowah Park's skate park will be closed Monday as renovations begin. The construction will take several weeks to complete, depending on the weather.
Commissioners are also expected to adopt a timber harvesting ordinance and consider a recommendation from Public Works to approve the future closing of Rehoboth Road SW for a bridge replacement.
During caucus, commissioners will be hearing from Courtney Cash from Restoration Rome.
Caucus will begin at 4 p.m. on the second floor of the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. 4th Ave. The regular meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Everyone in attendance is asked to follow the latest guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.