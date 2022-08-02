Special use permits for an indoor gun range on Dean Avenue and a church/non-profit center on Branham Avenue top the agenda for the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission Thursday.
Applicant Greg Gibson is requesting to open an indoor gun range at 1200 Dean Avenue. The range will be built as an extension of the Rome Gun and Pawn and RGP Ranges that currently sit on the property.
The range will include 10 shooting lanes, a classroom, showroom and storage.
Planning staff recommends approval as long as the gun range meets building code and fire code requirements, as well as proper licensing.
Over on Branham Avenue, Lean Benjamin and Vanetta Benjamin are requesting a special use permit to operate a church/non-profit out of a building that is currently zoned High Density Traditional Residential.
The church, which the applicant called "Three in One Ecclesia of Yahweh" in the application, will have parking across the street for attendees.
Staff recommends approval.
Planning commission members will once again be looking over an application to convert the Comfort Inn and Suites property on Chateau Drive into micro-apartments.
This was sent back to the planning commission by the Rome City Commission at their previous meeting to clarify how the property will be operated in the future.
Staff recommends approval on the basis that the area needs a wide variety of housing for the general population.
Planning commission members' recommendation will go before the Rome City Commission at their Aug. 22 meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Two applications to rezone properties on Martha Berry Highway near Stonebridge were pulled from the planning commission's August agenda. The applicant had requested to rezone the properties from Suburban Residential to Multi-Family Residential and Community Commercial.
The planning commission meeting will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the Sam King Room at Rome City Hall at 601 Broad Street.