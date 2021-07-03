While you’re looking for Independence Day celebrations, which will be happening all around Floyd County on both July 3 and 4, don’t forget to look up at the red, white and blue clocktower in Downtown Rome.
Cave Spring’s Fourth of July events will take place on Saturday so that the event doesn’t interfere with any church activities, organizers said. The 37th annual parade will start bright and early at 9 a.m.
The line up will begin at 8:15 a.m. and end at 8:30 a.m. Anyone is welcome to participate in the parade as long as they show up during this time, organizer Christa Jackson said.
Walkers will gather in front of Joe Hill’s Lawnmower Shop at the Old Depot on Alabama Street and participants in wheeled vehicles or on horseback will line up on Perry Farm Road.
Jackson will be leading the parade in her traditional Statue of Liberty costume, the same one she’s been wearing to every parade since she first started the tradition over 35 years ago.
Cave Spring United Methodist Church will also be serving homemade ice cream during the parade over on Alabama Street.
Between 2 and 4 p.m., the Miss Liberty pageant will be taking place in the square. Girls between the ages of six months and 18 can participate in the pageant in their best patriotic outfit. You can enter the contest by going to cavespringga.com and clicking on “Liberty Day pageants.”
Later that night in Rolater Park, Mr. MeanR will be performing live music followed by fireworks.
On Independence Day itself, Cave Spring will be hosting the Community Patriotic Program in Rolater Park at 6 p.m.
“People can come out and bring their lawn chairs and listen to patriotic music, while also honoring our veterans and the 20th anniversary of 9/11,” Jackson said.
Rome’s Patriotic Party in the Park
Over in Rome, Rome-Floyd Parks and Rec will be hosting Patriotic Party in the Park, starting at 3 p.m. at Ridge Ferry Park. The park will be closed to the public starting at noon on Sunday in preparation for the event.
Recreation Services Manager Jim Alred said they will have live music from Down Time and Dalton Dover on the Coca-Cola Stage and a few food trucks.
At 9:50 p.m., the Redmond Regional Medical Center-sponsored fireworks show will start at Jackson Hill. Alred said anyone will be able to see the fireworks as long as they can see the flag on Jackson Hill.