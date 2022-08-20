We reached out to each of the four Rome School Board candidates who qualified this week and asked them to tell our readers a little about them and why they’re running for the post.
Here’s what they said:
Toni Blanchard
“Not everyone has equal abilities, but everyone should have equal opportunity for education.” — John F. Kennedy
This is a quote that Toni Blanchard truly believes.
Toni Blanchard is a native of Franklin, Ga., but has lived in Rome since 1998. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminology from the University of West Georgia and is a faithful member of Thankful Baptist Church, where she is active in the choir and praise dance team. Her 2 children, Aleeyah and Darrien, are both products of Rome City Schools and they are what fueled her desire to run for a seat on the Rome City School Board of Education.
Toni is employed with Central Savannah River Area Probation Services as a probation officer and her frontline experience equips her to reach students and assist in identifying strategies to alleviate the school to prison pipeline.
Toni’s passion and commitment to Rome City Schools is deeply rooted as evident by her participation with organizations in the system since her children attended West End Elementary. Toni has served as a team mom for the basketball and cheer teams. She was a parent volunteer and participated in extensive training to enter the schools and transport students. Toni has held several titles within the Parent Teacher Organizations (PTO) including: president, vice president, and secretary. Toni has also served as a Title I stakeholder for Rome City Schools.
Toni is a strong advocate for safety, improving discipline in K-12, improving academic excellence all across the district, equity and equality in education; She is seeking election to the Rome City Schools Board of Education in order to ensure ALL students are represented equally and receive a quality education no matter the geographical location or needs.
Jenny Carpenter
Dr. Jenny Carpenter has been a Rome resident all her life. Like her children, she is a product of Rome City Schools and believes in providing quality academic, arts, and athletic opportunities for each student. Dr. Carpenter is a Georgia PSC-Certified Educator with twenty years of classroom and administrative experience, serving twelve years in Rome City Schools at North Heights and West Central Elementary Schools.
Prior to moving into a full-time position as Division Chair and Assistant Professor for the School of Social Sciences and Education at Georgia Highlands College, Dr. Carpenter spent six years as an administrator for Northwest GNETS, a K-12 program providing therapeutic school-based support to students with severe emotional/behavioral disorders. During her tenure with Rome City Schools, Dr. Carpenter served as a general education, ESOL, and special education teacher and was a member of her school leadership teams.
Dr. Carpenter holds a B.S. in Early Childhood Education and an Ed.S. in Curriculum and Instruction from Berry College, a M.Ed. in Early Childhood Education from the University of West Georgia, and an Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from the University of the Cumberlands. Dr. Carpenter holds additional endorsements in Reading, Coaching, and as a P-12 Reading Specialist.
Dr. Carpenter is a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and serves as president of the church council. She is an active member of the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders and previously served on the executive board of the Georgia Council for Administrators of Special Education. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her husband and three children, especially supporting them in the RCS band program and athletics.
It is Dr. Carpenter’s goal to bring an educator’s voice and experience to the table when critical decisions for the students, faculty, and staff of Rome City Schools are being made.
Ron Roach
Over 40 years of teaching, involvement in numerous volunteer projects, participation in local community activities and membership in Kiwanis club of Rome during my 60 years as a resident of Floyd County.
My priority is students, however the teacher and support staff need a voice and with my experience I want to be that voice, because I can relate to their needs and it is my desire to continue my life long commitment to education by serving the City of Rome.
My motto: you never fail...until you stop trying. In 2017, 13 candidates ran for the seven seats for the Board of Education. I also ran again in 2021 and was the only one of the six that did not win.
The dedication is the same and the passion is still definitely there and my health is great.
This will be my third attempt at being election on the Rome Board of Education, this time to replace a great Christian man and dedicated board member John Uldrick.
If given the opportunity, I am up to the task. It is essential that we have one board member that has actually taught in he classroom and worked with all support staff.
Douglas Whatley Jr.
Douglas Whatley, Jr., Rome, Georgia native, has made a life and career of growing and developing our youth and educational supports through the Fine Arts.
As president and co-founder of Sparks United, an after-school enrichment company, he positively impacts over 1200 children annually. Holding a Masters degree in Theology, Douglas serves as a Minister of Music and has spent several years in Youth Ministry. Having also authored a best-selling workbook on gratefulness, Douglas Whatley, Jr. furthers his message of gratitude, empathy, empowerment, and care for others.
Doug is married to the beautiful Michie Whatley. They have four dogs, three chickens, and a turtle. Douglas is “excited to lead strong while serving our amazing community!”