In a sign that life is taking another step toward returning to what was normal, local government and school boards are beginning to meet in person — with social distancing requirements enforced.
Tuesday evening’s Cave Spring City Council meeting was just the latest example. Mayor Rob Ware said the move was made to allow them to focus more on the board’s business instead of dealing with conference calls and web-based video conferencing issues.
Other local groups have held in-person meetings in recent weeks -- with the Floyd County Board of Education in the same room for its May meeting last week and the Rockmart City Council doing the same on Tuesday evening.
In each instance, social distancing guidelines have been enforced, with the number of members of the public limited and seats marked off six feet apart. Boards also recommended those in attendance wear face masks and sanitize their hands before arriving.
Most necessary government and school board meetings have been held using applications like Zoom or Facebook Live since the outbreak of COVID-19 reached Northwest Georgia in mid-March.
Rome City Manager Sammy Rich told the city commission Monday that they will have a public comment system in place for its May 18 meeting. Those who wish to speak during the public hearing portion will be brought into a room at city hall, one at a time, and connected into the board’s virtual meeting.
The number of new cases of COVID-19 has steadily declined in recent weeks, with most local counties seeing one or two a day, if any at all.
A total of 159 Floyd County residents have tested positive for the new coronavirus as of Tuesday afternoon, an increase of one since Monday, while the number of deaths related to the disease remained at 12.
Polk County had one more case reported overnight Monday to bring its total to 67, with no deaths attributed to the disease, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.