Rome Public Works Committee Chair Mark Cochran is seeking options for improving sidewalks along Shorter Avenue when GDOT gets ready to let a contract for the repaving of the busy highway.
"When I'm walking down Shorter Avenue I don't feel safe," said Commissioner Bonny Askew. Cochran said the narrow sidewalks are literally right on the road and are a public safety nightmare.
That project is likely two to three years down the road and GDOT representative Grant Waldrop said there's an issue of space.
"We're pretty much using up all of the right of way that is out there," he said.
The committee also discussed the development of a plan to resurface all 240 miles of streets within the city that are not part of state routes.
Public Works Director Chris Jenkins estimated the cost of doing that at $150,000 a mile on the high end so the project would cost close to $36 million which would not include the milling up of the existing pavement.
Currently, the city tries to repave about five miles a year.
Cochran asked if floating a bond to pay for the all out paving would be possible.
"It would be a hefty payment plan," said City Manager Sammy Rich. "If we could tap into some of the American Rescue Plan infrastructure dollars that would help."
Finance Director Toni Rhinehart explained that Rome could use the ARP funds in some areas of the city, but not citywide.
Bids were opened for the engineering/design of a River District Streetscape plan Wednesday. City Engineer Aaron Carroll said five proposals were received. The bid prices ranged from a low of $76,000 to a high of $397,500.
Rome Purchasing Director Becky Smyth is working with Carroll and other city officials to compare the bids to make sure everyone was bidding the same work.
Rome Transit Department Assistant Director Courtnay Griffin updated the committee on the sale of busses that the transit department used to transport city school students. Eleven of the busses have been put up for auction on the GovDeals.com website. The auction is slated to run through Wednesday August 25.