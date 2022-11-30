Walker in Armuchee

Republican Herschel Walker speaks in the Tillman hangar at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport on Wednesday night during his campaign to unseat Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the Dec. 6 runoff election.

 Adam Carey
