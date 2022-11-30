Republican Herschel Walker speaks in the Tillman hangar at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport on Wednesday night during his campaign to unseat Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the Dec. 6 runoff election.
“When I go to Washington, D.C., Jesus is going with me,” Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker told a cheering crowd of supporters Wednesday in Rome.
Walker is locked in a runoff with Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock after neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the general election on Nov. 8. Advance voting runs through Friday and election day is Tuesday.
Local Republicans in the Tillman hangar at Richard B. Russell Regional Airport heard a 20-minute stump speech from Walker filled with references to his faith and personal responsibility. He spoke of the need to support law enforcement and keep criminals in jail, and promised to strengthen the military.
“The military is the reason we’re the greatest country in the world... (but) these weak people in Washington be talking about pronouns,” he said, launching into a commentary on modern culture.
Walker was introduced by Ralph Reed, former executive director of the Christian Coalition and former chairman of the Georgia Republican Party. Reed spoke extensively on the need to elect Walker as a way to prevent further gains by Democrats in the Senate.
“Warnock is someone who votes with President Biden 96% of the time, and 96% of the time with socialist Bernie Sanders,” Reed said.
He also urged attendees who had not yet voted to go to the polls Thursday — then walk their neighborhoods knocking doors for Walker.
Walker spoke of his life, growing up in Wrightsville and getting a scholarship to UGA, playing in the NFL for 15 years and finally making the 1992 Winter U.S. Olympic bobsled team.
He also spoke of his past mental health problems, for which he “went to a hospital in California.” Walker wrote of his mental health struggles with multiple personality disorder in his 2008 book, “Breaking Free: My Life with Dissociative Identity Disorder.”
His challenging life, he said, has prepared him for this race.
“People ask why I’m running,” Walker said. “I’m running because I’m a warrior for God and he asked me to show up.”