There were plenty of thanks, laughs and tears in the Forum River Center on Thursday when 10 people graduated from Floyd County Drug Court supervision.
“Not everybody gets to make it to this day, and for those who haven’t, we’re saddened and we certainly don’t celebrate that,” Superior Court Judge William “Billy” Sparks said.
The drug court is one of three accountability court programs in the county aimed at helping offenders get back on their feet, as opposed to punishing and incarcerating them.
Through the program, participants work with the coordinator to find the right tools and path they need to take to reach their sobriety goal. The program can take anywhere from 18 months to almost two years.
Since the program started in 2017 with one participant, it has gradually grown to 53 people currently enrolled in the program.
“Almost 400 people have (applied for) the program and, of those 400 people, we’ve accepted 107. The number of graduates, including the 10 we have today, will make 35 graduates,” Sparks said.
Several of the participants started the program in the spring of 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and many people had to shelter in place. Coordinator Erin Young had to adapt the program to mostly virtual interviews and meetings.
One of the people who came into the program during that time was Brooke Babb, who “excelled in those times, and during her entire time with the drug court,” as Young described it.
Babb said that, over the course of 21 months, she’s experienced and accomplished more than she ever thought she could.
“When I began this program, I thought there was no way I could complete this program — and for a while I thought that was the truth. Then something changed. I’m not sure when or how, but I know I’m thankful it happened,” Babb said.
During the ceremony, Young had special words to say to all 10 graduates, commending their resilience and their strength to make it through the program. Each graduate then got the chance to say a few words of their own and talk about how their lives have changed.
Many of the graduates began to choke up during their speeches as they talked about their struggles and how they were able to mend relationships with their friends and families.
“To the group standing behind me today, I want to thank you for your support. I love y’all and even though we had little in common in the beginning, we have at least one thing in common now,” Michael Haynes said.
Dustin Strickland, the last to speak, talked about the anticipated arrival of his son as his main motivation to become sober.
“I was blessed to be given the opportunity to be in the drug court program. ... When we found out she (his wife) was pregnant, I knew I needed to get it together and fast too. I just didn’t know how,” Strickland said. “Drug court has helped me be a better father to my son and a husband to my wife. ... And to everyone else, stay focused and just know — if you want it, you can get it.”