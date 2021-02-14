Icy conditions are possible across much of Alabama -- especially in the northern and central parts of the state.
Widespread freezing is expected from late Sunday through Tuesday, according to a release from the Alabama Department of Transportation and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.
ALDOT crews in the affected areas will be on duty or mobilized as needed to treat ice on roadways, sometimes referred to as black ice.
While forecasts indicate freezing rain, sleet, and snow are possible in west-central and north Alabama beginning Sunday evening, motorists across the state should be aware that temperatures below freezing combined with any moisture on pavement surfaces could lead to adverse travel conditions elsewhere.
Monitor weather reports and adjust any travel plans accordingly. Slow down, and move over if possible, when approaching ALDOT and other highway maintenance personnel or emergency responders at work.
Motorists can check road conditions at ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app, available online in the Apple App Store and on Google Play.