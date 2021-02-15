Icy conditions are possible across much north Georgia and Alabama Tuesday morning.
Floyd County Schools canceled classes and after-school activities for the day. Many places -- including county administrative offices, the courts and the health department -- are delaying their openings until 10 a.m.
The Georgia Department of Transportation sent crews out Monday night to treat roads and bridges with brine but is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel.
A winter storm that brought snow, ice and plunging temperatures across the southern Plains and caused a power emergency in Texas stretched its frigid fingers down to the Gulf Coast.
Winter storm warnings blanketed much of the South, where forecasters are warning of the possibility of ice storms in the northwest corner of the state, according to the National Weather Service.
Low temperatures were expected to drop into the teens and even single digits in some places overnight and into Tuesday morning, with wind chills making it feel even colder.
Rainfall currently moving through is expected to be quickly followed by falling temperatures, leading to the possibility of icy conditions in the morning.
On top of the rain, the humidity will likely remain high as temperatures continue.
"As a result of the higher humidity, falling temperatures behind the rain, and the widespread heavy rain ending as the cold air comes in, roadways are not expected to thoroughly dry," a NWS statement read.
There is a potential the roads could "freeze overnight and create black ice in spots. How widespread the black ice becomes is uncertain."
In addition to icing on roadways due to freezing rain, north and west central Alabama may see additional accumulations of sleet and snow, according to a release from the Alabama Department of Transportation and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.
ALDOT crews will be on duty or mobilized as needed to treat ice on roadways.
However, travel on all routes in the affected areas will be potentially hazardous, and some routes may become impassable. ALDOT said in a release that "motorists are strongly advised not to travel except in case of emergency."