Snow in Rome

Reports of snow started coming in from parts of Floyd and Polk counties around 7 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory through 4 a.m. Tuesday and cautioned drivers to be careful of melting snow turning to ice on the roads.

 John Bailey
