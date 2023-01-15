The annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Talent and Showcase kicked off four days of special events, which wrap up Monday with the 11:30 a.m. Freedom March on Broad Street and a community meal.
“Think about those people who marched through Selma. It should be motivation enough for you to get up. Come on out and march with us,” said Rome City Commissioner Bonny Askew, who emceed the night’s performances of song, dance, music, and spoken word with James Lee, president of 100 Black Men of Rome-Northwest Georgia.
Miss Georgia 2022, Kelsey Hollis of Warner Robins, was the night’s honorary guest. Her songs included Whitney Houston’s “I Didn’t Know My Own Strength.”
“I hope this message is the impact for everyone here that it is for me every time I sing it,” she said.
In a 77-year history, Hollis is only the third black woman to hold the title of Miss Georgia. Between performances Askew and Lee spoke to the audience about the importance of community, perseverance, and of Dr. King’s legacy.
“Remember that everything beautiful and rare is formed under pressure,” Lee said.
Thankful Missionary Baptist Church’s Praise Dance Ministries ended the evening with a performance to “Great Works” by Brian Courtney Wilson.
“I’m proud to be involved because of how far we have come as a Black community and to see how diverse the program is,” dancer Deneciya Neal said.
The wide variety of talent included a passionate performance set to worship music by a mime and original music by a local rapper.
Malik Sims, who performed his song “Easy on Me,” with his brother on piano, explained the song’s meaning: “God saved me. Jesus saved me. This song means I can take it easy now. His burden is light.”
City Commissioner Elaina Beeman, event committee chair, presented awards for the poster and poetry contests open to ages 6-18. This year’s theme was “I Have A Dream, and It Starts With Me!”
“Tonight was a way to let the children know to keep hope alive, to keep that dream alive, in spite of all obstacles. We can and we will,” Beeman said.
Poster contest winners were Arielle Holmes (Anna K. Davie Elementary), Norah Hammond (West End Elementary), Nyla Cliatt (West End Elementary) and Taylan Spivey (West End Elementary).
Norah Hammond also took home the poetry contest winner award.
“These kids are showing us what they’re capable of, but they need our leadership and our guidance to get them where they need to be,” Askew said.
Throughout the evening, the crowd was stirred to their feet by moving performances, and there were several standing ovations. It was a night of inspiring passion, togetherness, and love — voiced through the hearts of community members and leaders.