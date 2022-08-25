Johntae Kavon Collier, 23; and Eric Dodds, 23;and both of Huntsville, Ala., have been charged with murder.
On Aug. 1 at 1:17 p.m., Walker County Sheriff’s deputies and Rossville Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at 417 East Peachtree St in Rossville. That same day, Walker County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Mike Freeman contacted the GBI for assistance in investigating Bradshaw’s death.
Deputies and officers arrived on scene to find Bradshaw shot inside his home. He was later pronounced dead at Erlanger Hospital. Witnesses reported seeing a red truck and a blue Dodge Challenger leaving the home of the incident and described a shooter getting into the red truck and speeding away.
On Aug.. 8, the GBI obtained a murder warrant for Collier. Two days later on Aug. 10, Collier was arrested at 7203 Chatfield Way in Huntsville by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Huntsville, special agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Huntsville Police Department SWAT team.
Collier was taken to the Madison County jail in Alabama. Collier waived extradition and is now in the Walker County jail.
A week later on Aug. 15, the GBI obtained murder warrants for Eric Dodds. He was arrested the next day by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force in Huntsville and taken to the Limestone County jail, awaiting extradition to Walker County.