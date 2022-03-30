Rome's community theater is beginning a search for a new executive director after Chris Davidson announced she will be leaving her post.
"Serving as the executive director of Rome Little Theatre has been a joy and a privilege,” Davidson said. “I’m grateful to the volunteers, patrons and board members who have made the past three years a rewarding journey. For me, a new chapter awaits, including time with my family and projects I’ve previously been unable to accept. I love community theatre, especially RLT, with all my heart, and I wish the organization continued success."
Over the past few years, the organization has achieved an unprecedented level of operational and financial stability, said Amanda Swendsen, president of the RLT board.
“Chris Davidson worked closely with the board to develop a new strategic plan that really focused our energy on increasing the quality of our productions and the quality of the experiences of our patrons, actors and volunteers,” Swedensen said.
As a testament to Davidson’s leadership, Rome Little Theater is on track to host nearly 12,000 patrons during the 2021–2022 season, a press release stated, despite the challenges of working through the pandemic.
“Under Davidson’s leadership, she has increased partnerships with the community, applied for and received numerous grants, and positioned the theater for continued success and growth," Swedensen said. "She leaves huge shoes to fill, but I am confident we will be able to continue the momentum she has created.”