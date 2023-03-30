Sonny Perdue

University System of Georgia Chancellor Sonny Perdue at Kennesaw State University.

 Chart Riggall

John Bailey, the executive editor of the Rome News-Tribune, and Dave Williams, bureau chief of Capitol Beat News Service contributed to this report.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In