The state House of Representatives gave final passage Wednesday to legislation aimed at preventing the financial exploitation of Georgia seniors.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Chuck Hufstetler, R-Rome, authorizes financial advisors to delay transactions involving their elderly or disabled clients if they suspect fraud.
“Georgia has a strong tradition of protecting elders from abuse,” Rep. Carter Barrett, R-Cumming, who carried Senate Bill 84 in the House, told his legislative colleagues during a short discussion before Wednesday’s unanimous vote.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger backed the legislation, noting during a news conference in January that financial exploitation of seniors has been on the rise since the pandemic struck three years ago. The Securities Division in the secretary of state’s office processes complaints of financial exploitation.
Hufstetler said the U.S. Justice Department estimates that over 10% of seniors are exploited each year, and 31 other states already have similar protections in place.
"It could be a stranger on the internet or it could be a relative," he said. "This allows a temporary hold to make sure it is a legitimate transaction, because once the money is gone they almost never recover it. The other states have found out that when (financial advisors) think there may be a problem, there almost always is."
The Senate passed the bill unanimously last month, so it heads to Gov. Brian Kemp for signature.