State Sen. Chuck Hufstetler submitted legislation Wednesday to launch a comprehensive review of the state's revenue structure, with an eye to modernizing it in 2022.
The measure builds on the work of a 2010 committee that resulted in changes such as the elimination of the "birthday tax" on vehicles and a shift in the state gas tax that has provided steady funding for transportation projects even as federal money slowed.
"A lot of people would say that’s the biggest driver of Georgia being the No 1 state to do business. The question now is, what do we do for the next decade," Hufstetler said.
The Rome Republican, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, has about two-thirds of the Senate signed on as cosponsors. Its president pro tem, minority leader and majority leader are the next three signatories. The bill is expected to get a first reading Thursday and be assigned to a committee, likely the Finance Committee.
The five-page bill would create two entities: the 2021 Special Council on Tax Reform and Fairness for Georgians and the Special Joint Committee on Georgia Revenue Structure.
The Council would spend this year on the study and submit a report with recommended legislative action by Jan. 10, 2022. Any proposed legislation would be assigned to the special committee, with the idea that whatever it sent for a floor vote could not be amended.
"An up or down vote," Hufstetler said. "The intent is, before special interests nibble away at it, to say this is the preference."
The makeup of both the council and the special committee is designed to generate a wide-reaching buy-in, if they can come to an agreement.
The 11 member council would have a seat for Gov. Brian Kemp as well as three economists appointed by the governor, lieutenant governor and Speaker of the House.
It would also include a nonpartisan fiscal expert agreed to by the minority leaders of the House and Senate; the 2021 leaders of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and National Federation of Independent Business; two House representatives; and two state senators.
Hufstetler said the diversity puts everything on the table, so he wouldn't try at this point to predict the outcome.
"That's what we want to hear from these economics professors, what it takes for Georgia to be competitive for the next decade," he said.
The special committee would have 12 members, all lawmakers -- from both the House and the Senate.
In addition to a Republican and a Democrat appointed from each chamber, members would be the President Pro Tem of the Senate; Speaker Pro Tem of the House; the majority and minority leaders of each chamber; and the chairs of the Senate Finance and House Ways and Means committees, who would co-chair the joint special committee.
Attempts by the 2010 Special Council on Tax Fairness to pass a comprehensive overhaul got bogged down by various factions objecting to different pieces. Only a few of its recommendations were enacted over the years.
Hufstetler said he's hoping this time will be different.
"We want to have a diverse tax structure in case something happens to one sector ... At the same time, we're too dependent on income tax. We need to broaden that out," he said.