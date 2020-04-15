The former Bella Luna space in downtown Rome will be getting a new look.
The owner of 15 E. Third Ave. was granted permission Wednesday by the Rome Historic Preservation Commission to change the facade of the building.
Andrew Heaner received unanimous approval from the commission on Wednesday for his planned changes to the storefront in the Between the Rivers Historic District.
There was some concern over the design of the facade -- expressed by Walter and Kay Attaway, who said it looked too similar to their adjacent building at 17 E. Third Ave.
"We had a copyright taken out on our facade," Walter Attaway told the HPC during the public hearing conducted via Zoom.
He said they "entered into legal action with the owners of the property and they submitted an alternative drawing that we agreed and signed on to."
Attaway asked for a few minutes to review drawings of the proposed changes -- however HPC attorney Frank Beacham said the commission should not take the copyright issue into their deliberations. That is a matter for the courts to decide, Beacham said.
Heaner's project includes the addition of an awning, new wood windows, plate glass transom windows, and signage to match Woodford Clothing signage at 13 E. Third Ave.
It also will feature operable shutters on the rear second story to match the shutters on 13 East Third and a painted sign on the rear doors.
In other action Wednesday, owners of a historic Second Empire home at 906 Second Ave. -- in the East Rome Historic District -- received approval from the HPC to put a swimming pool in their back yard.
Bryan Schreier and Shane Fatland said their 11-foot by 27-foot fiberglass pool would not be visible from the public right of way. The project would include some new fencing.
The HPC is also seeking nominations for potential replacements for members Audrey Kendrick and Roger Wade, whose terms expire in June.