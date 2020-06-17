Rome's Historic Preservation Commission approved a couple of projects Wednesday and learned that the city has received a $12,000 grant.
The Georgia State Historic Preservation Office awarded the funds for phase one of an historic resources survey of the Between the Rivers Historic District.
With over 500 properties, Between the Rivers -- in the shadow of Clock Tower Hill -- is the largest historic district in the city. The last survey to document all of the structures within the district was done in 1993.
In other business, the HPC unanimously approved Ira Levy's request to place dark bronze sliding screen doors outside the French doors on the balconies of his condominiums at Third Avenue and Broad Street.
Levy said that everyone who had purchased a condo in the building requested the screen doors so they could take advantage of natural ventilation.
Levy assured the committee that the sliding glass doors would be consistent in appearance and the HPC passed the request without reservation. He said many of his buyers have already put up screens inside their windows so as to not have to go through the HPC regulatory processes.
Jeb Arp also won approval from the committee for plans to add New Orleans carriage house-style windows on the first floor of his home on River Avenue in the Oakdene Historic District.
Arp said he ultimately hopes to replace all of the windows in the house, but the total cost for the project could come close to $40,000.
He told HPC members he is not sure the resale value of the house would sustain the cost of the project and that he simply wanted to get approval from the organization in the event he decides to move forward.
His original intent was to fix up and flip the home in several years, but he said he likes it so much that he has continued to make it his home.
Arp's request was approved with just one objection -- from Brandie Townsend, who was opposed to the specific window configurations.
HPC summer intern Grace Gartmen said she is working on a major upgrade of the historic district guidelines and hopes to have it completed by the middle of August. Gartmen said she would like to see it revised from a 200-page document to perhaps as little as 75 pages.