The Rome Historic Preservation Commission approved plans for a parking deck at 409 E. First St. behind the former Fricks Furniture building.
Architect Robert Noble said the parking deck is the first phase of a project to renovate the building for upper story residential use. The building is currently owned by F.B. Taylor Holdings.
The deck will include three individual carports to serve residences that would eventually be constructed on the third level of the building. The second floor will have an as-yet undetermined number of apartments while the first floor will remain available for commercial use.
The first floor is currently in use as the Floyd County Republican Party headquarters.
Rome-Floyd Associate Planner Brittany Griffin told the HPC that the state has chosen a consultant to conduct a historic resources survey of the Between the Rivers Historic District. That area is the largest of Rome's historic districts.
The resource surveys are supposed to be done every 10 years but the Between the Rivers district has not been surveyed since 1998.
"We should be starting with a consultant in January," Griffin said.
That consultant's area of expertise is in evaluating buildings of historical note from the civil rights era, she said. Those items weren't noted in the 1998 survey.
"Rome is part of the Civil Rights Trail of Georgia but our National Landmarks and National Register districts do not reflect that history," Griffin said. "I'm hoping that as we go into this brief survey process it will uncover some of those hidden histories."