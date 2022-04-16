Floyd County voters should expect changes during primaries next month with a new facility, a new elections board, a new interim elections supervisor and new state laws.
Pete McDonald took over the role of interim elections supervisor last week after the original candidate for the permanent position declined the offer. McDonald will serve as the interim supervisor through December of this year and the elections board will begin searching for another supervisor again.
McDonald has stepped into the role to oversee a lot of changes to the Floyd County elections system, including a move to the new elections facility at the Floyd County Health Department at 16 E 12th St.
“We’re very appreciative of the county for moving us and we have 99.99% of everything in the building now,” McDonald said. “For the first time all of our elections equipment is in one place. We’re in a well known space and we have plenty of parking.”
The new facility will serve as an early voting location, as well as the election day precinct for the East Rome precinct.
There will only be two early voting locations this year: one at the elections facility and the other at the Anthony Center at 2901 Garden Lakes Boulevard. The Rome Civic Center will not be used for early voting because of scheduling conflicts.
Logic and Accuracy testing will begin April 25 at 9 a.m. and will continue until all the machines have been tested.
Testing will take place in the server room, which has a window for people to look into to watch the testing take place. There are also three different cameras in the room, including one that can zoom in on people and computer screens.
Absentee ballots and a drop box
After the Elections Integrity bill passed last year, there are new requirements involved for absentee ballots.
To request a ballot, you have to call the elections office at 706-291-5167 and they will mail one to you or you can visit the office and pick one up. You can no longer request a ballot online.
You also have to add your driver’s license number to the application for voter verification. If you don’t have a driver’s license, you have to provide another form of state issued identification such as a military ID, a U.S. passport.
The application must either be mailed back to the elections office or drop it off in person.
The elections office will also hold the only absentee ballot drop box in the county. The drop box is inside the building by the main entrance will only be available to use during office hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There’s a surveillance camera on the drop box 24/7 as well.
The last day to apply for an absentee ballot is May 13 and the earliest day elections officials can mail out absentee ballots is April 25.
Elections officials can accept absentee ballots up to 7 p.m. on election day.
Poll workers and poll watchers
Over 60 poll workers and poll managers will begin training next week over the course of several days.
“At each polling location, we’ll have a manager, two assistant managers and three or four poll workers,” McDonald said.
Poll watchers are also needed for each precinct from the Floyd County Democratic Party and the Floyd County Republican Party.
They must qualify through your political party then bring a letter from their party chairman to the elections office to be assigned to a precinct. They will then receive a name badge through the office that they must wear while working. It has to be done at least three days before the election.
Floyd County Elections Board will be holding their monthly meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Floyd County Administration Building at 12 E. Fourth Ave. There will be a pre-meeting caucus at 5 p.m.