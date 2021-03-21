The backyard chicken debate could finally come to an end Tuesday night at the Floyd County Commission meeting, where commissioners are set to take a vote on proposed regulations.
Zoning and permit requirements for owning chickens on property in the unincorporated area are expected to be added to the Unified Land Development Code, after a year and a half of revisions, discussions and multiple send-backs to the Rome-Floyd Planning Commission.
If passed Tuesday night, the following would be the requirements for property owners to have chickens:
♦ For a half acre to .99-acre lot, a person can have up to 10 hens, no roosters, and the coop must be set back at least 25 feet from any property line.
♦ For a 1- to 1.99-acre lot, a person can have up to 20 hens, no roosters, and the coop must have a 25-foot setback.
♦ For a 2- to 4.99-acre lot, the owner can have up to 30 hens, no roosters, and a 50-foot coop setback.
♦ For a 5- to 10-acre lot, the owner can have up to 40 hens, some roosters, and a 50-foot coop setback.
Commissioners will also be voting on the reclassification of the chief elections clerk position from paygrade 114 to paygrade 121. If approved, the Floyd County Board of Elections can finally begin their search for a new chief elections clerk.
During caucus, commissioners will receive an update on operations at the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency.
Caucus begins at 4 p.m. in the Floyd Room of the Forum River Center at 301 Tribune St. The regular meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the ballroom. Everyone is encouraged to wear a mask.
The regular meeting also will be livestreamed on the Floyd County, GA Facebook page.