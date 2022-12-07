Warnock signs

Signs supporting Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock dot the road in front of Thankful Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday morning. Warnock is facing Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff election after neither candidate received 50% of the vote.

 Adam Carey

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In