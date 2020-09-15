The Rome City Commission is slated to delve into topics ranging from development to infrastructure and public art at its annual planning retreat.
Commissioners will be meeting at the Hawthorn Suites in downtown Rome from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The extended team-building workshop also includes meals before and after the formal discussions. All sessions are public.
First up are updates on economic development initiatives and municipal law from Missy Kendrick of the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority and City Attorney Andy Davis.
The agenda for the Wednesday morning session also includes discussion of the local housing situation, along with possible construction incentives, and a look at the Unified Land Development Code and annexation policies.
The afternoon session, which starts at 1 p.m., is scheduled to focus on parking and street-paving plans and several potentially contentious issues. The city’s teen curfew and discussion of the new “landmarking” review of public monuments are on the agenda, as well as commission protocols and caucus policy.
Thursday will wrap up the retreat with two hours of discussion on more visible projects.
It’s expected to start with considering the next step in revamping the city’s bus service. Future plans for the donated former General Electric property off Redmond Circle are on the table along with some talk about public art initiatives, entrance corridor cleanups and progress on making Rome a business friendly community.
Commissioners hold a planning retreat each year to share their perspectives on ongoing projects and set priorities for the upcoming months.