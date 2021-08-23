A large scale neighborhood development near Dodd Boulevard is off the table for the moment after the developer withdrew their application for rezoning for the project.
Atlanta-based Jim Chapman Communities requested to remove the application on Monday and the Rome City Commission approved it without prejudice. That means the applicant does not have to wait 12 months to refile it, if he chooses.
The developer who submitted the application focuses on neighborhood building. In this case, the project was planned for two phases and an estimated 400 townhomes.
The proposed development, dubbed the Villas of Rome, was pitched as a 34-acre "build to rent" development. It would have been located in what is now a wooded space sandwiched between car dealerships, the Montessori School of Rome and the Callier Forest Apartments.
The plan faced opposition from some property owners in the area, Rome Mayor Craig McDaniel told commissioners during the caucus prior to their Monday night meeting.
However, the withdrawal of the application came as somewhat of a surprise.
"It just kind of came somewhere out of the blue with us," Planning Department Director Artagus Newell said.
Also on Monday, Commissioners approved two applications for special use permits -- a helipad atop a recently built Floyd Medical Center emergency room expansion as well as a petition to convert the Rome Inn and Suites property at 21 Chateau Drive into 74 micro-apartments.