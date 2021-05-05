Members of a special committee on housing agreed Wednesday that Rome can't take a cookie cutter approach to solving a serious housing shortage.
The committee's chair, Rome City Commissioner Wendy Davis, led the discussion toward how the shortage can be addressed across several income brackets.
When it comes to establishing a target for housing costs, Rome-Floyd County Planning Director Artagus Newell said it's important to consider the entire package that comes with housing, such as utility payments, electricity and cable.
"We also need to take a look at what discretionary income is left over for folks to be able to live," Newell said.
The group -- which includes real estate agents and developers and representatives of several social service agencies -- agreed the price threshold for potential incentives for new construction would be set at a maximum of $250,000 while the top end of the price range for rental housing would be $1,200 per month.
However, that's a high rent for young professionals starting out, said Brooks Mathis of Greater Community Bank.
Looking back at incentives for builders, local homebuilder Matt Harper told the group that, if some infrastructure incentives were available, builders would have a much greater opportunity to invest in new housing.
Developer Brian Spears agreed that infrastructure is the key. He suggested that if the city would help get sewer to underserved areas, all kinds of development could happen.
"Build it and they will come," said real estate executive Jim Givens.
Taking that into consideration, Davis asked the developers a simple question -- what is the biggest impediment to beginning a new project? Five out of the six said the lack of sewer service to some areas and the cost of extending sewer lines. The other cited the escalating cost of building materials.
County Commissioner Allison Watters suggested that it might be worth considering the use of COVID relief funds that have been approved by Congress.
"I personally would rather see infrastructure -- rather than building something new and shiny that we have to have a maintenance plan for in the long term," Watters said.
Since the committee had set some target cost figures, Davis said she would like to focus on potential incentive packages at the next meeting, scheduled for May 17 at 4:30 p.m.