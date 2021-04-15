A special housing committee is on board with seeking an immediate change to the zoning rules concerning minimum lot sizes for new housing construction within the city limits.
Rome and Floyd County have hired a consultant to completely rewrite the comprehensive, and often arcane, zoning document. But there's a call for an acceleration of the process.
Builders and real estate agents say they can't wait 12 to 18 months for the the new Unified Land Development Code overhaul to address issues that have throttled construction locally.
There are a number of sections within the ULDC with "unnecessary or nonsensical regulations that could simply be deleted," Planning staffer Brice Wood said.
He pointed specifically to the accessory apartments section of the code, which governs garage apartments or smaller unconnected buildings that could be used as residential units.
The current code does not allow for-profit rental of unattached dwellings. It also says guest quarters cannot be located on lots smaller than 20,000 square feet. Wood said both provisions could be eliminated.
Eliminating some sections concerning residential clusters -- multi-unit development on a smaller lots -- also could encourage more high density housing options, he said. One of the sections he proposed to remove is the requirement to have parking within 50 feet of the front door of each unit.
Builder Walt Busby, a member of the committee, said a number of housing projects are in the works now.
There are private investors who are making plans for a 4.7 acre tract off Old Summerville Road, he said. They hope to construct 30 of the compact high density homes -- similar to the Pear Street property in the Between the Rivers Historic District.
Also, Smith Douglas Homes has acquired a 17-acre tract across North Broad Street from the University Chrysler complex and the Floyd County Jail, Busby said. They plan to build 68 new single-family houses.
The same company is also in negotiations for the old Bekaert Employees Athletic Association Golf Course off Eden Valley Road. If that deal goes through, they could potentially build as many as 138 more single family houses.
On top of that, Charles Williams Real Estate has partnered with developers to put the old Skytop Center hotel property back on the market as the Skytop Studio Lofts.
The rent for the studio apartments is all inclusive, with utilities, cable and WiFi service in all of the units.
The housing shortage is so serious that Rome City Schools is leasing four of the renovated Midtown Alli apartments on Martha Berry Boulevard, for new hires to use until they can find permanent housing.
Superintendent Lou Byars said those first year teachers come in around July 1 but generally don't get their first paycheck until the end of August.
Byars said the measure approved this week by the school board will provide some assistance until they find their way around town and get an idea of where they want to live.
'Affordable workforce housing'
Committee members struggled Wednesday to agree to a number on what it considers "affordable workforce housing."
The committee's chair, City Commissioner Wendy Davis, said she hopes to lock down a defined target price range at the committee's next meeting.
The key to getting additional workforce housing is for a significant amount of new construction to be in "the missing middle" price range, Floyd County Commissioner Allison Watters said.
"Workforce is a price, not a demographic," said appraiser and committee member Harry Brock.
Planning Director Artagus Newell offered the committee a breakdown, based on 2018 census statistics, that indicates 65% of Rome households have income of less than $50,000.
In the unincorporated area of Floyd County the percentage in that income range is just slightly less, at 57%.
The panel has asked the planning department to come up with three or four action items related to the ULDC by the next meeting, scheduled for May 4.