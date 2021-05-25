A special committee created to recommend ways for Rome to jump start new housing construction may have suffered a setback, as bad feelings followed a vote to reject a development in North Rome.
The City Commission, on an evenly split 4-4 vote, rejected a rezoning application that would have paved the way for 36 new apartments on several lots at the intersection of Gibbons Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Five votes are needed for the commission to pass any motion.
The Monday night vote set off a backlash Tuesday from several of the builders and developers on the city’s housing committee. At least two members said they would not return if the committee continued to be chaired by Commissioner Wendy Davis, who voted against the project.
“To have the chairman of a housing committee vote against a new housing development sends a message,” said Mayor Craig McDaniel, who appointed Davis to the committee. McDaniel abstained from the Monday vote because he works in the same real estate office as the applicant.
He said if the private sector members left the committee it would hamstring the process. That would leave only representatives from the public housing sector and locals working to serve the homeless.
“You can’t develop a community with just public housing,” McDaniel said. However, he said he did not intend to ask Davis to step down from the committee.
Prior to this weekend, Davis said, she had not clearly understood the pain that still exists in the Five Points community resulting from an urban renewal project that split the Gibbons Street neighborhood 50 years ago.
“(The residents) laid it out in a way that I couldn’t not hear it and not be moved by it,” Davis said. “I’m hopeful that we will be able to add housing that doesn’t reopen a very old and deeply painful wound in our community.”
That knowledge put her in the awkward position of chairing the committee to promote new housing but casting a vote to deny the proposed project.
“It was one of the most difficult votes of my career,” Davis said Tuesday.
The commission chambers were packed Monday with residents of the area who opposed the project. Thankful Baptist Church Senior Pastor Bernard Young urged the board to give the North Rome community the same respect it has given Oakdene and Summerville Park in the past, when they objected to encroachments.
“We’re saying ‘listen to this community’ and, so far, this hasn’t happened,” said community activist Charles Love.
Toles, Temple and Wright real estate agent Bill Temple, a member of the housing committee, spoke in support of the project during the public hearing Monday night.
He said Patrick Cash, the project’s lead, has been primarily a single-family housing developer but was willing to step outside the box to bring the three-story, 36 unit, upscale apartment building to North Rome.
Temple also suggested the development might serve as a kick off for other developments in North Rome — a community that has been pleading for attention from city officials for more than five years.
There is still hope that any potential division can be patched, McDaniel said.
To facilitate communication between neighborhood residents and potential developers, McDaniel said he wants to sit down with Love and other leaders in North Rome to get their input on what they feel will spur redevelopment in the area.