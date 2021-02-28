New duplex homes being built by the Northwest Georgia Housing Authority in Summerville Park have been fully leased up, with future residents anxiously awaiting their completion.
The 10-unit Bill Collins Village at Summerville Park should have been completed more than six months ago.
"Everything you can think of has gone wrong," said NWGHA Modernization Director Howard Gibson. He said he is hoping to get certificates of occupancy by mid-March.
The NWGHA board also heard updates on construction projects at the Park Homes and High Rise 1 sites, both of which are also well behind schedule.
Executive Director Sandra Hudson said she fears the authority may lose some of its developer fees for not getting those projects completed on time.
Board member Jim Keaten asked if the contractors are fully bonded and wondered if there is the possibility of making a claim against them for the delays.
Michael Taylor, another board member, said the authority ought to be aggressive in holding the contractors financially accountable.
"To the extent we assert any claims against the contractors, we probably won't start sending out any demands until the work is completed," said attorney Stewart Duggan. "The last thing we want is for this general contractor to walk off the job, because we would be in an even bigger ditch then."
Hudson pointed out that the same builder has the contract for the Sandra D. Hudson Villas in East Rome. Gibson said several buildings are currently being framed at the replacement housing complex at Spring Creek Street and East 14th Street and that work appears to be proceeding well there.
Hudson also told her board that she received notice from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that that the authority would receive $2.1 million in 2021 capital funds.
"We're using a lot of that for Joe Wright Village so hopefully we can complete (the complex in North Rome)," she said. "We still have over $800,000 in 2020 funds."
Gibson said he's holding off on bidding for the community center at Joe Wright Village until the wet season is over so that work won't have to get started in the mud. The interior layout has been redesigned to add another 200 square feet of primarily storage space.